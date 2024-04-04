Planning Center Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Planning Center Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

