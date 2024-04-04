Planning Center Inc. Sells 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Planning Center Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 170,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

