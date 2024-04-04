Private Ocean LLC Buys 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

