PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

