Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.77.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

