Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hut 8 Corp. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HUT)

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Hut 8 Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $429.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.