Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Reduced by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.77.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$98.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

