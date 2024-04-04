Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

