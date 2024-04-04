Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Reduced by Analyst

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

