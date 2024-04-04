Quent Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $790.68 and its 200 day moving average is $585.28.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

