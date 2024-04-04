Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of ExlService worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ExlService by 523.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after buying an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ExlService Stock Up 0.5 %

EXLS opened at $31.04 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.