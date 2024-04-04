Raymond James & Associates Buys 37,295 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

