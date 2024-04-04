Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

