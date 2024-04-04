Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

JKHY stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

