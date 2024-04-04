Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,562 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $88.63 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

