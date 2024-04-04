Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 199,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

