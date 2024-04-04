Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKFree Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 199,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

