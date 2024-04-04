Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $328.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $494.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $11,054,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $668,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

