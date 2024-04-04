Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth $297,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 67,316 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

