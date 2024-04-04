Research Analysts Set Expectations for Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.42 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Landos Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ LABP opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.14. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.
Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Landos Biopharma
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.