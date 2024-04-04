ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

