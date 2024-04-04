Reviewing FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and FiscalNote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.46 billion 15.53 $374.70 million $0.92 101.49 FiscalNote $132.65 million 1.18 -$115.46 million ($0.87) -1.37

Analyst Ratings

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoStar Group and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 FiscalNote 0 2 4 0 2.67

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $99.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $4.44, suggesting a potential upside of 272.90%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.26% 6.08% 4.99% FiscalNote -101.78% -121.46% -26.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoStar Group beats FiscalNote on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About FiscalNote



FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

