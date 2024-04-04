Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

