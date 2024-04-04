Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $544.68 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.31.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

