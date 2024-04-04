Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $141.52 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

