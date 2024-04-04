Roth Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $7,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

