Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 481,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,677,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rumble news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515,000 shares of company stock worth $10,722,400. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 3,674.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rumble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

