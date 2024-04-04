Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $119.51 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

