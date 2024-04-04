Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

