Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

