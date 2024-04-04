Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Shell were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.