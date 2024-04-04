Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Increases By 6.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 432,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Trading Down 1.2 %

ALTI stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AlTi Global has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

