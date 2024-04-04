Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rises By 5.0%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 887,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $346.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $282,329,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

