Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Grows By 5.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

