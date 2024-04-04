SoFi Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

SOFI stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.