SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $391.26 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.59 and a 200-day moving average of $365.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

