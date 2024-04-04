State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 141,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

