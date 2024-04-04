State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.90.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

