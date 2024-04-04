State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,565 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

