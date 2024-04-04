State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 9,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.