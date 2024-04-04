State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,503 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.