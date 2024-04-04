State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $252.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.08.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

