State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HP alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.