State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 372,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

