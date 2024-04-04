State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIG opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

