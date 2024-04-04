State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

