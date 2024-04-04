State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.05 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

