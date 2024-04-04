State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $117.73.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.