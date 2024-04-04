State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.70.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $439.98 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.84 and a 200-day moving average of $465.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

