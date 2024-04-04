State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,165 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

