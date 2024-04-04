State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

